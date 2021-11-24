Glenn Donald Street, 97, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Salem, went peacefully Home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2021. He was born April 14, 1924, in Corry, Pa. and was the son of the late Roy and Fern Munger Street.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John, Robert, Orville, Louis and Norman and is the last surviving of his immediate family.

Donald was extremely proud of his service in the U.S. Army during WWII (England, France and Battle of the Bulge.) For most of his life, he was active with the Boy Scouts of America, with whom he spent many pleasant trips at the family cabin, and singing in the choir at College Lutheran Church in Salem.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Eleanor; many nieces, nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews and special friend, Pat.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.