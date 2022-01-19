-Commonwealth’s Chief Executive vows to keep commitment to Salem community-

Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

On January 15, a new Government Administration was sworn into office. The first Republican to win statewide since 2009, Glenn Youngkin was inaugurated as Virginia’s 74th Governor last Saturday in the state’s capital. Attorney General Jason Miyares, the first Hispanic and Cuban American to serve the position, and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, the first African American woman to hold that distinction, were sworn in shortly thereafter.

Themed “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together,” the ceremony was attended by significant GOP figures, including former US House Speaker Paul Ryan, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, former head of the Heritage Foundation Kay Coles James and former Secretary of Transportation and wife to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao.

During his inauguration address, Youngkin said, “Today we gather, not as individuals, nor as Republicans or Democrats but as Virginians. And for the 73rd time in the history of Virginia, the home of American Democracy, we’re participating in the peaceful and orderly transfer of leadership. The will of the people grants a license to serve. A temporary license extended with trust, with faith, and with expectations to deliver on promises made. And therefore, as I reflect on my Virginia home and my love for this great nation and its founding principles, I’m so very humbled to be sworn in as the 74th governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

He added, “The solemn oath sworn today in the name of the almighty Father is done so with the love of my life by my side, your new First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin. And with the pride and joy of our lives, our four children Grant, Anna, John and Thomas. I’m so grateful for their love and support. And to my sister Dottie, I can feel mom and dad smiling down upon us today.”

The executive orders that Gov. Youngkin swiftly signed address a multitude of areas, which are:

Declaring Virginia open for business

Empowering Virginia parents in their children’s education by allowing them to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school

Combating human trafficking and providing support to survivors

Restoring excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education

Withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

Restoring integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia

Establishing a commission to combat antisemitism

Making government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer

Along with the executive orders, Youngkin also signed two executive directives that are expected to cut job regulations by 25 percent and rescind the coronavirus vaccine mandate for state employees. Among Youngkin’s advisors are former Republican Governors James Gilmore III, George Allen and Robert McDonnell as well as former Democrat Governor Douglas Wilder.

Shortly after winning the November 2 election against former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin returned to CommUNITY Church in Salem to thank his supporters and make them a promise. “Without your support, this outcome would have not happened. Things will look drastically different once my Administration is in office. We know the task at hand is going to be difficult at times, but we are ready to get to work on day one.”