Goodwill Industries of the Valleys recently appointed Brenda Moore as Chief Information Officer and Chris Conner as Vice President of Information Technology. Both Moore and Conner join Goodwill’s Executive Leadership Team and will lead the Information Technology department.

Moore had been with Medical Facilities of America since 1998 and served as their Chief Information Officer. She was formerly at Deloitte and Touche as a Consulting Group Manager. In her roles, she has 20+ years of experience managing enterprise IT Operations and implementations of various Operational and EMR systems for a large healthcare organization. She is results-driven and excels at analyzing and identifying business and functional requirements and creating/revising workflows and incorporating technology solutions.

Moore holds a Master of Business Administration from William & Mary and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. She is also a certified public accountant licensed by the Virginia Board of Accountancy and a certified Project Manager.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and help advance the organization’s critical technology transformation,” said Moore. “The pandemic has created an even greater dependence on technology, and we must develop and improve the best solutions for our employees and the best experience for our customers and clients.”

Conner had been with Diagcore/Medical Facilities of America since 2016 and served as their Network Infrastructure Engineer. He was formerly at Sam Moore Furniture, LLC as an IT Director. In his roles, he has 25+ years of expertise in networking, IT management, system and data migrations, and technical support. He is hard-working and results-driven with a talent for figuring out the most complex configurations and issues.

Moore and Conner will focus on the establishment and execution of technology needs, operations, and strategy. They will ensure the alignment with Goodwill’s organizational strategy and the delivery of capabilities required to achieve organizational and community success. They will participate in and contribute to Goodwill’s overall operations and strategy development, bringing current knowledge and future vision to leverage information and technology in business model design, business processes re-engineering, operational improvements, and support for the organization’s mission.