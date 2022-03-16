By Meg Hibbert Contributing writer

Long-time Salem “cheerleader” Carey Harveycutter added one more award to his collection this week, when Salem City Council presented him with a diamond-shaped award for Meritorious Service.

Harveycutter recently received a Meritorious Service Award from the NCAA Division III Commissioner’s Association, and he was selected for induction into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame.

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 24 in Charlottesville.

Mayor Renee Turk read a proclamation noting that the lifelong Salem resident began his sports promotion career by wiping down seats and Kiwanis Field and sweeping floors at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.

He eventually worked his way to the top by overseeing the main building on the hill along, Turk said, with Salem Memorial Ballpark and Salem Stadium. He director of Civic Facilities from 1980-2014.

Harveycutter was instrumental in the city’s decision to play ball with the NCAA, the mayor said. In 1993, the first Stagg Bowl was played in Salem and since that game, he has been the game manager for 75 NCAA D-III championships.

In addition, Virginia’s Championship City is known as one of the VHSL’s go-to venues for state championships in basketball, football, volleyball, wrestling, and the Spring Jubilee, the mayor noted.

Harveycutter and his staffs have hosted and assisted with over 30 VHSL district and regional championships over the years, she said.

He acknowledged the award was not just his, saying “I have been upheld by so many people,” and particularly focused on all the athletes who played here over the years.

In other matters March 14, Council:

Passed an amendment to the City Code regarding the way site plans are reviewed. A public hearing was held Jan. 22, and the item continued.

Passed a change to the subdivision code regarding the way those are reviewed. It was a 4-0-1 vote, with Vice Mayor Jim Wallace abstaining. He explained he had reservations about the change, mentioning that the “Perception of citizens may have that the change would benefit one subdivision.”

Heard citizen comments from two: John Breen and Cynthia Munley. Breen’s topic was “Whatever happened to 12-13-21?” He asked, “Why doesn’t Council put items brought up by citizens on an agenda, and vote them up or down? That would allow citizens to know the status of what is brought to Council.”

Munley asked Council to respond “appropriately and meaningfully to citizens concerns brought to leaders.