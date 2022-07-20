Submitted by Feeding Southwest Virginia

W.S. Connelly & Co, Inc. would like to invite you to join us for a Community Outreach Event to benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia at the Red Sox Stadium in Salem, VA, on Sunday, Aug 7th, 2022. The gates will open at 4:05 PM for entrance to the baseball game.

W.S. Connelly & Co, Inc. has been operating locally since we were founded in the 1950s as a simple feed ‘n’ seed business with just a handful of employees. Today we have grown to over 100 employees across several states with multiple locations. We are a family-owned business with strong values…environmental stewardship, diversity and community engagement are our core operating beliefs.

W.S. Connelly & Co., Inc. has always been a great supporter of the local communities and we are proud to be hosting a food drive to raise food donations for the benefit of Feeding Southwest Virginia, a member food bank of Feeding America.

Please join us on Aug 7, 2022, to help support your local food bank! Just bring your cans, or non-perishable food items, a minimum of one food item per person (for the FIRST 500 PERSONS), and we will provide you with a ticket to the baseball game!

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a member of Feeding America®. For the last four decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission is to nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 380 partner feeding programs in our 26-county, 9-city region. Visit www.feedingswva.org/ for more information or like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @feedingswva.