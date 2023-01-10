Dates for 2023 meetings have been set
ROANOKE – The Roanoke County School Board recently selected Catawba District representative Brent Hudson as the new chairman for 2023. This is Hudson’s first term as school board chairman.
Hudson was first elected to the Roanoke County School Board in 2021. He currently serves as the chief deputy for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office and has previously served as a school resource officer for the Glenvar campus.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Liberty University and leadership certificates from the University of Richmond, Sam Houston State University and Hollins University.
The school board also selected Vinton District representative Tim Greenway to serve as vice-chairman. Greenway was first elected to the school board in 2015 and served as school board chairman in 2017.
In other action, the board announced the slate of meeting dates for 2023. Unless otherwise noted, meetings will take place at the Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office, located at 5937 Cove Road in Roanoke. All meetings are open to the public. Regular meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and work sessions will take place at 3:30 p.m. Meetings will be streamed live at www.rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings.
The school board will meet on the following dates:
January 19: regular meeting
February 2: work session
February 16: regular meeting
March 2: work session
March 16: regular meeting
April 6: work session
April 20: regular meeting
May 4: work session
May 18: regular meeting
June 1: work session
June 15: regular meeting
July 13: work session
July 20: regular meeting
August 3: work session
August 17: regular meeting
September 7: work session
September 21: regular meeting
October 5: work session
October 19: regular meeting
November 2: work session
November 9: regular meeting
December 7: work session
December 14: regular meeting
The school division noted meeting times, dates and/or locations are subject to change and additional meetings may be scheduled. Please see the Roanoke County Public Schools website at www.rcps.us for the latest school board meeting information.
-The Salem Times-Register
