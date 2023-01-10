Dates for 2023 meetings have been set

ROANOKE – The Roanoke County School Board recently selected Catawba District representative Brent Hudson as the new chairman for 2023. This is Hudson’s first term as school board chairman.

Hudson was first elected to the Roanoke County School Board in 2021. He currently serves as the chief deputy for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office and has previously served as a school resource officer for the Glenvar campus.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Liberty University and leadership certificates from the University of Richmond, Sam Houston State University and Hollins University.

The school board also selected Vinton District representative Tim Greenway to serve as vice-chairman. Greenway was first elected to the school board in 2015 and served as school board chairman in 2017.

In other action, the board announced the slate of meeting dates for 2023. Unless otherwise noted, meetings will take place at the Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office, located at 5937 Cove Road in Roanoke. All meetings are open to the public. Regular meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and work sessions will take place at 3:30 p.m. Meetings will be streamed live at www.rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings.

The school board will meet on the following dates:

January 19: regular meeting

February 2: work session

February 16: regular meeting

March 2: work session

March 16: regular meeting

April 6: work session

April 20: regular meeting

May 4: work session

May 18: regular meeting

June 1: work session

June 15: regular meeting

July 13: work session

July 20: regular meeting

August 3: work session

August 17: regular meeting

September 7: work session

September 21: regular meeting

October 5: work session

October 19: regular meeting

November 2: work session

November 9: regular meeting

December 7: work session

December 14: regular meeting

The school division noted meeting times, dates and/or locations are subject to change and additional meetings may be scheduled. Please see the Roanoke County Public Schools website at www.rcps.us for the latest school board meeting information.

-The Salem Times-Register