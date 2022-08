Submitted by City of Salem

Longwood Park was a sea of string music fans on Saturday night as the largest crowd in the short five-year history of “Pickin’ In The Park” turned out to hear decorated recording artist Junior Sisk. The Ferrum native and his talented bandmates headlined this year’s Bluegrass concert that also featured Wound Tight and the Bluegrass Boys. This year’s event was dedicated to longtime bluegrass promoter Dwayne Cole, who passed away on May 8.