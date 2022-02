Leigh Wiley Walker of Salem passed away on Wednesday, February 9. She was born on November 3, 1944. Her dear husband Allen Russell Walker (Rusty) passed away on July 1, 2016.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Langhorne Clarke; son, Allen Russell Walker III; daughter, Mary Walker Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Sally Logan Walker; son-in-law, Russell Spence Lawrence; grandchildren, Samuel Logan Walker, Ella Stowell Walker, Allie Elizabeth Lawrence, and Carrington Spence Lawrence.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) at www.FOCL.org or The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.brightfunerals.com. The Walker and Lawrence families are being served by Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest, North Carolina, 919-556-5811.