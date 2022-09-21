James Madison University welcomes local transfer students

HARRISONBURG – James Madison University welcomed the following local transfer students to its campus this month.

Ava Neily of Salem, who has selected economics as their major.

Kalei Cochran of Salem, who has selected nursing as their major.

Alexus Israel of Salem, who has selected nursing as their major.

Abbie Shepherd of Salem, who has selected social work as their major.

Salem resident graduates from James Madison University with honors

HARRISONBURG – Katherine Atkins of Salem graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in English from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August 2022.

Southern New Hampshire University announces President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Southern New Hampshire University announced that the following local students were named to its President’s List for summer 2022. The term ran May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Lindsay Gross of Salem

Madisenne Colley of Salem

Snow receives 1 of 20 Henry J. Reilly Scholarships

RADFORD – Radford University Carilion student Emily Snow, a nursing major from Salem, received one of 20 Henry J. Reilly Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded for vocational, undergraduate and graduate studies on the basis of academics, leadership and service and potential for contribution to society.

The Reserve Organization of America provides $2,500 to each recipient through the scholarship to assist towards the recipients’ studies.

“Thank you so much for assisting me on my journey to become a nurse. I just called my Granddad and told him that I had been selected to receive the Henry J. Reilly Memorial Scholarship, and he was so proud of me and thankful to the Reserve Officers Association,” wrote Snow.

