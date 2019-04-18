Salem’s Mac & Bob’s officially out of bankruptcy

Bob Rotanz, co-owner of the popular Salem establishment Mac & Bob’s, believes that everything happens for a reason.

That belief never wavered even when two servers sued the restaurant last year after they alleged they had been unlawfully mandated to share tips with dishwashers.

Since the mid-1990s, Mac & Bob’s policy required waiters to share tips with dishwashers. According to a 2011 rule by the U.S. Department of Labor, it is now against the law for a restaurant to require servers to share tips with kitchen workers.

Both Rotanz and co-owner Joe Dishaw admit that the first three months after learning of the class action suit was extremely difficult.

“I believe in fate and I think this whole chapter in our business was meant to be. At 63, and working to build our business for 39 years, the thought of losing the restaurant and having our financial future up in the air was very stressful,” Rotanz said. “Once we went public, the outpouring of the community, former employees, customers and friends and family was heartwarming and uplifting. Because of this whole mess, we found out just how much Mac and Bob’s means to our community.”

Tuesday, April 3, was listed on a judge’s final decree in Mac & Bob’s bankruptcy plan filed last fall. That decision ultimately saved Rotanz and Dishow approximately $1 million from violations of tip regulations and federal wage. A combination of 109 bartenders, waitresses and waiters were covered in the final plan before the bankruptcy court.

The first thing both owners did after receiving the news was tell their wives before calling their children. They then all had a couple of beers to celebrate.

The hardest part of the bankruptcy, according to Rotanz, was telling his three daughters because “you don’t want your children to worry about their parents.”

Rotanz says supporters donated over $147,000 last year, and he is currently in the process of personally thanking everyone who made a contribution.

From day one, cultivating genuine relationships with people has been a priority for Rotanz. Today, he says that his relationship with the City of Salem has never been stronger.

“I always felt that our personal and business relationship with the city has been very good,” he said. “The Rotanz and Dishaw families and the Mac and Bob’s family cannot put in words how grateful we are to all the people who supported us in so many different ways. We will never forget how this town rallied around us.”

Three blocks from Mac & Bob’s is where Rotanz lives with his wife Wendy. What’s next for him? “We’re looking forward to getting back to being Salem’s Neighborhood Restaurant,” he said before adding, “Personally, I’m looking forward to going on a vacation real soon with my wife.”