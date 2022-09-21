Mildred Clark Cockerham, age 94, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard M. Cockerham; and her daughter, Christine Hart.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie O’Neill; grandson, Patrick O’Neill (Tiffany); granddaughters, Mary Catherine Yeakel (Chris) and Molly Hart (Brett); and three great-grandchildren, Miles Laverty, Cameron Yeakel, and Max Yeakel.

The family is grateful for the care she received and the friendships she made as a resident of The Oaks at Richfield.

A celebration of Mildred’s life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. A period of visitation will begin at 1 p.m., and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Janet Chisom officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.