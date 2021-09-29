Mildred Estelle Bottenfield Doyle, 92, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 20. She was born in Bath County, Virginia, on Nov. 10, 1928, to the late Clarence A. and Jane Bottenfield.

She was predeceased by husband, Fred E. Doyle, Jr., sons: Robert L. Doyle and Stephen M. Doyle, sisters: Dorothy Stilley Buckholtz, Lucille Koogler (Paul), brothers: Carl Bottenfield, Clarence Bottenfield, Jr. (Betty), and Bryan Bottenfield.

Mildred is survived by daughters Brenda Robbins (Ken Dalton) and Debra Fuqua (Thomas); sons Fred “Butch” Doyle, III and W. Gregory Doyle, daughter-in-law, Carol Doyle; eight-grandchildren Michelle Bloom (Greg), Matthew Doyle (Lauren), Trevor Doyle (Janet), Ashley Pinkerton (William), Amanda Hughes (Nathaniel), Mallory Stribling (Andrew), Casey Doyle and Brooke Doyle; eight great-grandchildren Robert “T.J.” Watkins, Kenzie Watkins (Brian Cuddy), Kristina Prince, Hailey Doyle, Elena Sweeney, Charles Stribling, Stone Doyle and Griffin Stribling and three great-great-grandchildren Luciana Berrios, Ava Prince and James Cuddy, brother Herman Bottenfield (Carol) and sisters-in-law Jackie Bottenfield, Betty Bottenfield and Nancy Doyle and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mildred and her husband, Fred, were life-long residents of Salem and together owned and operated Doyle’s Auto Cool.

The family received friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1330 E. Main Street in Salem. Graveside services followed at 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park 1250 E. Main Street in Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018.