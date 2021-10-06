Services for Mildred “Miss Milly” Rodgers Cregger, 99, formerly of Roanoke and Chapin, SC, who died Wednesday, September 29, were conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at Chapin United Methodist Church by the Reverends Jody Flowers and Paul Allen. Interment followed in the church cemetery. For the safety of all attending, masks were required for the services.

The family received friends on Sunday, October 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin, SC.

Miss Milly was the beloved wife of Morris McClure Cregger, Sr. who preceded her death in 1999. She was born in Forest, Virginia, on January 7, 1922, a daughter of the late Martel Oliver Rodgers and Bessie Lee Johnson.

She is survived by her only son, Morris M. Cregger, Jr. and his wife, Sheila, of West Columbia; four grandchildren, Michael Cregger and his wife, Cheryl, of Pomaria; Melinda Kolcz and Katherine Cregger of Charlotte, NC, and Matthew Cregger and his wife, Mary, of West Columbia SC; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Cregger, Cally Cregger, Hannah Kolcz, Emily Kolcz, Luke Cregger, Caleb Cregger, Cooper Cregger, and Levi Cregger. She is also survived by two sisters, Hilda Clark of Front Royal, VA and Maxine Hadley of Groton, CT; and her devoted friend for over 58 years, Carol “Sandy” Sandidge, of Roanoke.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Rogers, and her sister, Rose Marie Wheeler.

“Miss Milly, my mom and Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always be remembered not for all the many accomplishments in her life, but for the love and kindness that has touched so many lives. Her gift to the world has been to embrace all with love and understanding. Her love and faith has inspired our family to recognize that a life of giving and caring will make our lives more meaningful. God has to have some angels here on earth to guide us and we are all blessed that he shared her with us. To the lady I call Mom, I am so thankful the Lord blessed me with you – you were always there for me with love and wisdom in good and bad times. I’ll miss your hugs and words of inspiration, but you will always be within my heart and I’ll continue to follow a life of purpose, love and caring for others as was the way of my Mom. “

Milly and her husband, Morris, moved to Chapin from Roanoke in 1993 to be closer to their only son Morris, Jr and his family. Milly was with the YWCA of Roanoke Valley from 1953 to 1990 serving as the director of health, physical education and recreation. In addition, she oversaw and ran their summer camp, Camp on Craig, which was considered the best camping experience for young people in Southwest Virginia.

She was active in the Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School classes, was a member of the choir and served as a MYF director. Her volunteer work included chairman of the American Red Cross Gray Lady Corps; Motor Service Corps; editor of the Gray Tattlen (Gray Letter newsletter). She also served as Chairman of the American Red Cross Water Safety Services Committee for state of Virginia and was a volunteer instructor in the Red Cross Learn-To-Swim program. In addition, she served as a volunteer of the Roanoke Valley Safety Council and worked as a volunteer nurse in the VA hospital.

Milly was an honorary member of the Seebees and listed on numerous occasions in the Worlds Who’s Who of American Woman, Personalities of the South and a TV personality. She was an active member of Chapin’s UMC Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women, and was named “Woman of the Year” in 2006.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Chapin United Methodist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 237, Chapin SC, 29036.

