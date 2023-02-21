Stewart Allan Nanny of Roanoke County Virginia departed his life on earth, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband to his wife Ida P. Nanny. He loved life and traveled throughout the United States from east to west, north to south, and all in between. He was so proud to show off his country to family, friends, and all who would travel with him – an adventurer at heart. He was proceeded by his parents William C. and Margaret Branch Nanny and his youngest sister Margo Pearl Nanny Poulson, Ph.D. He is survived by wife, Ida P. Nanny, his daughter Amsler Sunday Hall, and his son Joel David Hall II of Roanoke, VA. Stewart was so proud of his grandsons, Hunter, and Skylor, and had “Papaw” fun for a good golf game as their caddy at our family’s country club. He’s also survived by his brother, George William Nanny “Esther T.”, Cotati, California, and sister Karen Elana Nanny FitzGerald (Tommy), Santa Rosa, California. Stewart proudly served his country in the United States Air Force (SAC Unit). He received excellent medical care at the Salem Veteran’s Medical facility as well as Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and spoke highly of the care received at both places. Immediate family surrounded Stewart during the last several weeks, ensured he was not experiencing pain, and passed peacefully. Stewart was a socialite and never met a stranger. Stewart will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Based on Stewart’s will, we are respecting his wishes and donating him to Virginia State Anatomical Program. This will allow medical students and doctors to study and research in medical science in a dignified, professional, and respectful manner. After 1-2 years of medical research, the immediate family will cremate him. He also outlined that he didn’t want a personal service. His wife, daughter, and immediate family are working hard to arrange a golf charity. These proceeds will be set up in a medical scholarship fund to carry on his legacy. We have chosen to donate scholarship opportunities for those qualified individuals at Radford University Carilion. Our family wants to inspire like-minded individuals to fulfill their dream of post-secondary education in the medical field. We want to see future generations fulfill Carilion’s mission – “To improve the health of our community in the place we call home, The Roanoke Valley”. May we always remain curious about rewarding future medical students with the opportunity to learn through research and medical scholarship opportunities. We hope that the gift of Stewart to the Virginia State Anatomical Program will make a significant, lasting contribution to the medical field in the Commonwealth. Rest in peace, my precious husband. All my love forever!

