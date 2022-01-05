By Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Just like that, the first snow of 2022 has come and go.

After a weekend of temperatures around the mid-60s, Salem got its first snow of the year on Monday. The heaviest portion came down in the early hours as rain changed to flakes. Some temperatures throughout the Roanoke Valley reached the low 20s and residents, if possible, were asked to stay off the roads.

Many school districts, including the City of Salem, closed or announced delays on Sunday evening. A two-hour school delay was implemented on Tuesday. Since classes were canceled on January 3, Shannon Walker, 17, decided to build a miniature snowman with her father in front of their house.

“Before walking out of the door, I looked at the Weather Channel app on my Android to see how much time we had. A few people walked past us and asked if they could join us. We took some pictures and shared it on social media,” Walker said.

Never one to turn down a snowball fight, Kayla Harris woke her youngest brother up and told him to come outside for the sole purpose of hitting him in the face with some snow. “My plan was executed to perfection. I said that mom wanted him to take out the trash. When he wasn’t looking, I got him so good,” Harris said.

Cold temperatures and snow create slippery streets. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) vehicles were on the roads early Monday morning to use materials like sodium chloride to both remove snow and improve vehicle traction. Said one official, “For ice control and snow, salt is the most plentiful and inexpensive de-icer because it is distilled from seawater. Salt is effective to temperatures of about 28 degrees and above.”

It usually takes about an hour for each plow to complete its course. Road conditions started to clear around 1:30 p.m.

Approximately 29 million people were under winter alerts Monday morning throughout the east coast. Roanoke County resident Ryan Andrews says he and his family were without power for a few hours. “I knew that it wouldn’t last long so I didn’t overreact when it happened. Everyone that I checked on was okay so that’s all that really matters,” Andrews said.

This will likely not be Salem’s only snow this month. According to weather.com, snow showers are expected on Tuesday, January 18.