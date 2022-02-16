By Meg Hibbert Contributing writer

The most controversial item on the Feb. 14 Salem City Council agenda didn’t happen.

The petitioner who wanted to start a crypto currency mining business withdrew his request the morning of the meeting.

Citizens opposing the project were present and prepared to speak on their concerns about noise, drain on the electrical grid and an excessive amount of heat that requires loud, noising cooling systems.

Faye Shively Curren said before the meeting she and others were also concerned the proposed mining operation would be close to residential areas.

“Crypto mining runs 24/7 all day, all night,” Curren said. “There are so many negatives of crypto mining and few, if any, positives.”

When she announced the change to the published agenda, Mayor Renee Turk explained the zoning item had been withdrawn by the petitioner late that morning. “There will be no bitcoin mining coming to Salem at this time,” Turk said.

The zoning item was to have been a public hearing to consider the request of Sia Asset Management LLC and Helm Building Enterprises, property owner, to allow crypto mining at 1401 Southside Drive.

At its last meeting, the Salem Planning Commission had recommended Council approve the permit with conditions.

Crypto currency is a form of digital currency not bound by geography. According to information presented at the Planning Commission, it takes 1.544 kWh to complete one bitcoin. The amount of electricity is the equivalent to approximately 53 days of power for the average US household, the Planning Commission was told.

The applicant planned to have 150 Asic Pro A19 computers.

After the meeting, Councilman Bill Jones said the city would have received tax on equipment, in addition to the sale of electricity.

In other items, Council unanimously approved, on second reading:

A zoning request that allows a 24 square foot sign for Scott A. Boggs’ new business, Big Lick Fly Fishing, on the building he owns at 407 E. Burwell St. The building previously was the office of T.A. Carter Jr. Architect.

The regular portion of the Council meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. for a closed session to discuss acquisition or sale of real property with an investment of public funds. No action was expected that night, City Administrator Jay Taliaferro said.