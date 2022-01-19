Two alumni have joined Roanoke College’s Board of Trustees. Micah Spruill ‘11 and Dan Strelka ‘89 have been elected to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees. Each will serve a term through 2025. The new trustees officially began their service in 2021.

Spruill serves as managing partner and co-chief investment officer for S2F Capital. He founded MS2 Capital, an Atlanta-based digital asset management and consulting firm. Spruill also co-founded XSquared Ventures, a tech-focused angel fund. Previously, he was a managing partner at Aurora Investment Advisors, an Atlanta-based wealth management firm.

Spruill has more than 12 years of experience as a trader and investor in U.S. equities markets and commodities. His background includes a wide array of practices ranging from scientific research to wealth management, trading, and serial entrepreneurship.

Spruill holds a B.S. in biology from Roanoke College. Today, he serves as a Maroon Mentor, an alumni mentor program offering job shadowing, career mentoring experiences, internships, or job opportunities to students as they define their career path. Spruill also was a member of the President’s Advisory Board prior to joining the Board of Trustees.

Strelka is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Carter Machinery Company, Inc. He joined Carter Machinery in 1997 as a finance manager. After holding various positions in accounting and rental operations, Strelka was named corporate controller in 2004 and CFO in 2007.

Strelka earned a B.B.A, with an accounting major, at Roanoke College and the M.B.A. in finance from Virginia Tech prior to becoming a certified public accountant.

Strelka was also a Maroon Mentor to Roanoke students and a member of the President’s Advisory Board prior to joining the Board of Trustees. He also served on the Roanoke Valley Regional Campaign Committee and the Alumni Executive Council.