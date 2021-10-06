Roanoke College continues to offer community events through virtual and in-person participation. The Fall 2021 event topics include political and economic analysis, exploration of science and race; as well as leadership, art and more. These events are free, unless otherwise noted, and are open to the public. Events with an asterisk (*) require advanced registration and/or tickets. Interested individuals who would like to receive event-related emails from the college can contact rcevents@roanoke.edu and put “Event Mailing List” in the subject line.

Based upon recommendations from the CDC and because of COVID-19 surges in our region and across the country, Roanoke College will require everyone on campus to wear a mask in indoor settings through September. Please note that the College continues to closely monitor COVID-19 cases in our region and may need to adjust, postpone, change to virtual events when possible, or cancel in-person and on-campus events to ensure the health and safety of our Maroon community. Full event details, including virtual access and ticket requirements, are available at www.roanoke.edu/events.

SEPTEMBER

Art Exhibit & Opening Reception featuring a private collection from Donald Nield

Coming of the Great Fish

Friday, September 10, 2021 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Olin Hall, Smoyer Gallery*

Donald Nield (1924 -1984), a 20th century surrealistic painter, is noted for his oils on canvas which convey a sense of mystery, fantasy and emotion. Born in Shanghai in 1924, his early education was spent in London, Canada and China. During the 1970s Nield extensively studied methods of the old masters, rejecting modern art in favor of using symbols and forms of classical nature. Coming of the Great Fish is a collection of Donald Nield’s paintings ranging from 1962-1983, and is courtesy of the private collection of Esther Kargl. This exhibit is open through October 10, 2021. Gallery hours are 1:00-4:00 p.m. daily and closed during Roanoke College holidays and breaks.

*Complimentary tickets are required and available online at www.roanoke.edu/events.

Olin Hall Presents: The Core Ensemble: Las Magnificas

Three Legendary Latinas and the Transformative Power of Music

Sunday, September 12, 2021 4:00 p.m.

Olin Hall, Olin Theatre*

The Core Ensemble perform the Transformative Power of Music, Las Magnificas, a chamber music theatre piece. Singing actress Nadya Encarnacion, accompanied by a trio on cello, piano and percussion, explores the lives and times of three figures in Latin American cultural history. They include the iconic Mexican Ranchera singer Chavela Vargas, Cuban singer Celia Cruz called The Queen of Salsa, and Chilean singer Violeta Parra, the mother of Latin American Folk Music.

*Complimentary tickets required and available online at www.roanoke.edu/events.

Race, Health, and Future Humans: Lessons from the Legacy of Henrietta Lacks

Featuring Sylvester A. Johnson

Thursday, September 23, 2021 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom

Guest speaker, Sylvester A. Johnson is Assistant Vice Provost for the Humanities and Executive Director of the “Tech for Humanity” initiative at Virginia Tech. He is the founding director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Humanities, which is supporting human-centered research and humanistic approaches to the guidance of technology.

Sponsored by the Biology Department, Office of Multicultural Affairs, and the Dean of the College.

David L. Guy Lecture Series presents Stephen Moore

Thursday, September 30, 2021, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom

Stephen Moore is an economic writer and political analyst. He joined The Wall Street Journal as a member of the editorial board and senior economics writer, focusing on economic issues including budget, tax and monetary policy.

Moore is the founder and past president of the Club for Growth, which raises money for political candidates who favor free-market economic policies. Moore has served as a senior economist on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, as a budget expert for the Heritage Foundation, and as a senior economics fellow at the Cato Institute, where he published dozens of studies on federal and state tax and budget policy. He was a consultant to the National Economic Commission in 1987 and research director for President Reagan’s Commission on Privatization.