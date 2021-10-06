Roanoke College continues to offer community events through virtual and in-person participation. The Fall 2021 event topics include political and economic analysis, exploration of science and race; as well as leadership, art and more. These events are free, unless otherwise noted, and are open to the public. Events with an asterisk (*) require advanced registration and/or tickets. Interested individuals who would like to receive event-related emails from the college can contact rcevents@roanoke.edu and put “Event Mailing List” in the subject line.

Based upon recommendations from the CDC and because of COVID-19 surges in our region and across the country, Roanoke College will require everyone on campus to wear a mask in indoor settings through September. Please note that the College continues to closely monitor COVID-19 cases in our region and may need to adjust, postpone, change to virtual events when possible, or cancel in-person and on-campus events to ensure the health and safety of our Maroon community. Full event details, including virtual access and ticket requirements, are available at www.roanoke.edu/events.

OCTOBER

Ask the Epidemiologist

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Virtual Event*

A group of Roanoke College alumni who are epidemiologists will talk about COVID-19. Each will provide a unique perspective due to their own experiences throughout the pandemic. They will present government, education, hospitals and research perspectives. Come learn the latest and get a chance to get your questions cleared up!

*Zoom access is required and available by contacting Dr. D.B. Poli at poli@roanoke.edu.

Music @ Noon

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Olin Hall, Recital Hall

Roanoke College students and faculty perform a free lunchtime concert.

Leadership and Accountability: On and Off the Court, presented by Coach Ken Carter

“Average is Just Not Good Enough, PERIOD!” – Coach Carter

Wednesday, October 14, 2021 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Cregger Center, Cregger Arena* and Virtual*

When famed high school basketball coach Ken Carter locked his undefeated, state play-off bound team out of the gym and forced them to hit the books and stop counting on athletic potential as the only ticket out of a tough, inner-city life, he sent a powerful message. The film, Coach Carter, is just one more testimony to the strength of his convictions. At the podium, Coach Carter scores with hard-hitting advice about accountability, integrity, teamwork and leadership to succeed both on and off the basketball court.

Sponsored by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity in conjunction with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation. In addition to the lecture, the endowed series presents scholarship funds to current Roanoke College students who demonstrate strong leadership.

*Complimentary tickets are required and available online or the Colket information desk, beginning September 1. Virtual participants are required to register at www.roanoke.edu/events.

NOVEMBER

Fowler Public Affairs Lecture Series Presents: Writer, Leonard Pitts, Jr.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke College, Bast Center* and Virtual*

Award-winning author and columnist Leonard Pitts has seen change in his 43-year career. He has written about it as a columnist and author. He has spoken about it as a college professor, radio producer and lecturer. Travis Smiley refers to Pitts as “the most insightful and inspiring columnist of his generation.” Pitts is the recipient of numerous awards including: Pulitzer Prize, three-time National Association of Black Journalists Award of Excellence and 2008 Journalist of the Year, as well as the National Society of Newspaper Columnists Award Columnist of the Year, Distinguished Service to Journalism Award and many more. Pitts has taught at numerous institutions of higher education, including Princeton where he taught a course about race.

Pitts’ latest novel, The Last Thing You Surrender about race, faith and World War II, will be available for purchase and autograph at the event.

*Complimentary tickets are required and available online or at the Colket Center information desk beginning October 1. Virtual participants are required to register at www.roanoke.edu/events.

Art Exhibit & Opening Reception featuring Dorothy Gillespie

Friday, November 5, 2021 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Olin Hall, Smoyer Gallery*

Dorothy Gillespie (1920-2012), born in Roanoke, Virginia, was an American artist and sculptor who became known for her large and colorful abstract metal sculptures. The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of the artist, by featuring works from her private collection. The works represent over 30 years and range in style from realism to abstract expressionism to postmodernism.

*Complimentary tickets are required and available online at www.roanoke.edu/events.

What Have We Learned From COVID-19: Christopher A. Haines, MD

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Virtual Event*

Christopher A. Haines, MD, MA is an assistant professor of family medicine, geriatric medicine and physiology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Haines directs his department’s inpatient hospital service, and in 2020 led his department’s inpatient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will discuss his experience with the pandemic including his most recent books: Covid-19 Essays from the Front: the First Six Months, and the follow up, COVID-19 Essays from the Front: the Second Six Months.

*Zoom webinar access is required and available at www.roanoke.edu/events.

Music @ Noon

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 12:00-1:00 pm

Olin Hall, Recital Hall

Roanoke College students and faculty perform a free lunchtime concert.