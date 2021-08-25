By Amy Whittaker, Public Information Officer

Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell recently announced that he will be retiring after more than 21 years of service in Roanoke County. O’Donnell notified the Board of Supervisors of his intent to retire, effective February 1, 2022.

“Working alongside our dedicated employees has been rewarding and we have accomplished so much, together, for the betterment of our community,” said O’Donnell. “I am honored to have had the support of the Board of Supervisors and privileged to serve the citizens as their administrator. I’m now looking forward to the next phase of my life.”

O’Donnell has worked in public management for 35 years, serving over 21 years in Roanoke County. He began as an Assistant County Administrator in 2000 and then was appointed County Administrator in January 2019. Prior to coming to Roanoke County, he served as the administrator for counties in New York and West Virginia.

O’Donnell oversaw development of the County’s first-ever Community Strategic Plan to guide policy, budget decisions, and service delivery choices. He served as the project manager for the $30 million Green Ridge Recreation Center and the $28 million Public Safety Center construction projects. O’Donnell has overseen the passage of the first compensation study and step pay plan for public safety personnel, to recruit and retain talented employees. He has also led the County’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dan has been a tremendous asset for Roanoke County,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters. “He has helped shape the strategic direction of the County and led through some very challenging times. His leadership and guidance are greatly appreciated and we hope he enjoys a well-deserved retirement.”

The Board of Supervisors will determine the next steps in hiring a new County Administrator.