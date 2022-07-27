Submitted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue will host its second Camp R.I.T. on July 29, 2022. After 14 years of Character Academy, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is proud to host, after a 2-year hiatus, a day camp for students age 10-14 called Camp R.I.T. Camp R.I.T. is a play on words as fire departments often have Rapid Intervention Teams (RIT) and in this new one-day camp we will be focusing on a rapid in-depth, insight into the world of emergency services professions, and also the importance of Respect, Integrity and Teamwork (RIT). The event is put on by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and the Fire Marshal’s Office along with students and volunteers from across the region.

On Friday, July 29 we will be located at the Fort Lewis Fire Station at 3915 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. On this first half of the day we will be exploring the ladder truck, the fire station and flowing water from a fire hose that we have attached to a hydrant!

Later on that same day, we will be at 1220 Kessler Mill Road, Salem, VA at the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Training Center where campers will be descending a “zip line”, learning CPR, and crawling through our maze trailer.