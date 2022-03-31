Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 2 p.m. on March 29 to the 2500 block of Wildwood Road, in the Fort Lewis area, for a report of smoke near the power lines on the mountain. First responding crews from Station 9 found a brush fire under the power lines that was about two acres in size.

The fire was described as slow-moving and has died down since the initial report. At no time have any structures been threatened and there are no injuries to report at this time. The Virginia Department of Forestry was immediately on the scene with personnel and two bulldozers to help cut containment lines around the fire.

The fire produced smoke and flames that were visible from across the valley. Units were on scene most of the night and remained to bring the fire completely under control. Units also conducted back-fire operations which involve setting controlled fires to burn up fuel ahead of the fire.

The public was asked to avoid the 2500 block of Wildwood Road as many firefighting resources exist in that area. Roanoke County currently had roughly 23 units assisting firefighting efforts, including engines, tankers, brush trucks, drones and utility vehicles from across the county. There were approximately 50 personnel committed to this fire.