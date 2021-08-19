The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) has awarded Roanoke County two Achievement Awards, which recognize excellence in local government programs. Of the 100 submissions received from across the state, only 30 were selected. Winning entries focused on addressing inclusion, belonging and reconciliation.

Roanoke County earned an award for the role of its Public Libraries in civic engagement and providing continual services to citizens amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff transitioned to new service delivery models, such as increasing electronic resources and virtual programs, instituting curbside services, utilizing 3D printers to make face shields for first responders, and adapting their drive-through windows for use by the Treasurer’s office

Roanoke County also earned an Achievement Award for the successful revitalization project, in conjunction with the Town of Vinton, of preserving and redeveloping underutilized historic properties, creating new jobs, and revitalizing the Town’s central business district. The revitalization project consists of five redeveloped properties with a total investment of $21.7 million in taxable new investment and the creation of nearly 130 jobs.