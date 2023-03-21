Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Roanoke County announced on Tuesday that it is once again accepting recycled materials after temporarily suspending the program last Friday.

“This morning there was a facility fire in Roanoke City at Recycling and Disposal solutions which receives the recycling materials from Roanoke County’s recycling trailer drop-off facilities,” the county said in a statement on Friday. “Due to damage sustained in the fire RDS is currently unable to accept recycled materials.”

The county said on Tuesday that Recycling and Disposal Solutions is now able to accept materials at an alternate location, while still recovering from fire damage at the main facility.

All recycling trailers have been returned to the five Roanoke County drop-off centers and are back in service.

Updates regarding the recycling program will be posted to the Roanoke County website: www.roanokecountyva.gov/recycling.