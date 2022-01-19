Robert “Bobby/Bob” P. McCray, 75, passed away on Monday, January 10. He was predeceased by his two wives, Gwendolyn Faye McCray and Donna Jean McCray, and his special companion Zoey, their beloved Corgi.

He is survived by his daughter, Sondra McCray; son, Jerry McCray, Sr; special daughters, Lisa Paroline, and Heather Spiker; grandson, Jerry McCray, Jr. (Renee); special granddaughter, Olivia Blaess; great-granddaughters, Maggie and Willow McCray; sister, Becky Brown (Boots); brother, Tommy McCray; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

The family would like to thank LGMC, VAMC and the VVCC for the excellent care he received from all three facilities over the years.

A special thank you to VVCC staff members, Martha “1st Sargent”, Mellisa, and Honey who were a big part of his care during his last stay.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at a later date.

