Submitted by Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries

Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) is sponsoring the first annual Mother’s Derby Day Brunch & Fashion Show on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Museum and Historical Society. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet. Tickets are $40 per person and available for purchase at the Museum and online at Eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

Tickets include brunch by Schaal’s Catering with a cash bar, and entertainment by local artists Jordan Harman and Harpist Chloe Scales. Additionally, Kimberly McBroom, WDBJ7 Morning and Noon Anchor, will emcee the fashion show featuring community leaders modeling outfits donated to Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet. Guests may choose to participate in a silent auction, In the Clutch, and bid on purses stuffed with items. The event also includes admission to all museum exhibits and a sponsor goodie bag.

Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) is a non-profit organization established in 1997. SAEM consists of community members and pastors from Salem, western Roanoke County, and local service agencies working together in the name of Christ to serve people in need in our community. Funds raised from this event benefit Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, one area of SAEM’s outreach. Financial contributions to Mrs. Dorsey’s assist with emergency clothing needs for adults and children and assist with building and utilities costs that house the program.

Mrs. Dorsey’s provides used clothing for people in need in the Roanoke community and surrounding area. For over three decades, thousands of individuals have benefited from free clothing and items from this program. Mrs. Dorsey’s, located at 810 S. Colorado St. in Salem, accepts donations of gently used clothing and household items, as well as financial contributions.

For more information: saemva.org/events, or contact Teri Atkins by email teriatkins58@gmail.com. This event would not be possible without the following community sponsors:

Anchor Sponsor: ​John M. Oakey and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Salem Place Category: Anthem Health Keepers Plus, Business Solutions, Freedom First Credit Union, Roanoke College, Roanoke County Women’s Club, Salem Parks & Recreation, Sherwood Memorial Park, Thrivent, Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management.

Show Category: Bank of Botetourt, College Lutheran Church, Davenport and Company, LLC, Hart Motor Company, Mac n’ Bob’s, Medeco/Assa Abloy, Rowe Furniture, Salem Department of Tourism.

In-the-Money Category: Atlantic Union Bank, Northwest Ace Hardware, Salem Moose Lodge, Salem Red Sox, Servpro of Roanoke, Specialized Saw and Mower, Thrivent Action Grant, Ward Transitional Services.

In-the-Running Category: Debbie Talin, Donna Powell, Patricia Beach, Neil Conner.

In-Kind Category: Business Data Systems, Holley Updike, Pillis Brothers, Salem Museum and Historical Society, Schaal’s Catering.