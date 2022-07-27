Submitted by Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries

Melissa Loving, school site coordinator at Andrew Lewis Middle School Food Pantry, has been recognized by the Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries Healthy Communities Action Team as a “Powerful Partner” with the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth for contributions to the Andrew Lewis Middle School Food Pantry.

Melissa Loving has served as the School Site Coordinator for the “Giving Light” student-led food pantry at Andrew Lewis Middle School since the inception of the VFHY (Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth) grant to SAEM/HCAT in 2018.

Missy has volunteered her time to serve as the site coordinator for approximately 40 at-risk students who use the food pantry on a weekly basis and has devoted many hours after school and weekends to assist with food drives and visits to local churches, community groups, and businesses to secure food and financial donations and has developed a network of community partners to support the school food pantry.

Earlier this year, VFHY announced the “Powerful Partner” Award to honor organizations and individuals that have contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of VFHY grantees who work to prevent and reduce youth tobacco-use, and childhood obesity. All award winners were nominated by their community peers.

Melissa Loving is one of eight “Powerful Partner” Award recipients announced throughout July.