Every year during the holidays, countless Salem homes brighten up the community with inflatable figures, creative light displays and much more. For over 25 years, Salem residents Charles and Pat Burke have invited people to drive by their home at 1943 Burma Road to see their Christmas yard decorations. Said Charles, “It takes a few weeks to organize everything, and we usually keep the display up until January. We hope everyone enjoys the holidays. People can feel free to drive by our home at night to see the displays. I think they’ll like what they see.”