Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Saying that young people hold the key to creating a better future is not a hyperbolic statement.

For the past 15 years, US Cellular, the nation’s fourth largest full service wireless carrier, has held an Annual Black History Month Art Contest created to celebrate diversity and creatively engage the community to learn more about history.

This year marked the first time that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

US Cellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education, said Area Sales Manager Bertram Daniels, and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities.

So many young Roanoke Valley students have a gift for creativity. Contest participant Markeysha Williams’ portrait was of Mae Jemison, the American engineer and physician who became the first black woman to travel into space when she served aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour as a mission specialist. Many other area students submitted entries too.

The ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online shortly thereafter.

For her efforts, Williams won third place and received $150. Aiyana Harris, 10, who did her portrait on Madam C.J. Walker, and Jafeth Rodriquez, 11, who did his portrait on Garrett Morgan, came in first and second place, respectively, earning $500 and $200 each.

“Markeysha Williams was very shy, so shy she didn’t want to come up to the podium to get her award,” US Cellular Store Manager Bethany Hajny said. “That was when Roanoke Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd came to the rescue. She gently coaxed her up to the front to be recognized for the big award that she deserved.”

To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities to local youth during the school year, US Cellular has donated more than 180 wireless hotspots with two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Added Daniels, “It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art. We are thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”