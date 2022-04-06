Janetta Holden of the Hardee’s® at 1255 Electric Road has won the Founders Award, which is the top award given out by the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the country, Boddie-Noell Enterprises. The Founders Award is given annually to the company’s top restaurant general managers.

The individuals and restaurants represent the best among the 343 Hardee’s restaurants operated by the company across four states. The winners were selected on an established set of criteria for operational excellence in 2021. The annual award is given in honor of the company’s three founders, the late Mayo Boddie, Sr., the late Nicholas Boddie, Jr. and the late W. Carleton Noell, who opened Boddie-Noell’s first Hardee’s in 1962.

The annual recognition and celebration of the winners was held at the company’s Rose Hill Conference Center near Nashville, N.C. Winning general managers received a cash award and a plaque. Gifts were also awarded earlier to their restaurant teams for their 2021 performance.

In her spare time, Holden enjoys having a “girls’ day” with her three daughters. Her favorite menu item is Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, complete with ranch and buffalo sauces.