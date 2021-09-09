Salem Museum Assistant Director Alex Burke, left, is with recipients of the Salem Historical Society’s James Simpson Awards presented to volunteers who have made a difference to the museum. Awards were presented at the organizations’ Summer Picnic Aug. 25. From left, they are: Gini Savage, Peggy Shifflett, Esther Davis, Dave Robbins and Bruce Lucado. Awards were presented in absentia to Tom Copenhaver, Marsha Shortell for her work with the museum’s herb garden and Joyce Foster for her tenacious weeding of the green roof. Davis was recognized for her restoration efforts at Preston Place, owned by the historical society.