When an organization invests in the community, the possibilities are endless. The Salem Kiwanis Club, established in 1921, recently celebrated 100 years of community service. Former and current Club members gathered at Longwood Park on September 14 to celebrate the milestone.

Seeing so many familiar faces created a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. The roughly 40 current Club members range in age from late 20s to middle 90s.

Mary Cross joined the organization in 2007. That year, her husband was the President. Today, Cross holds that distinction and presides over the Club meetings. She also presides over the Board of Directors and the various Committee Chairmen.

“Our Kiwanis works with or organizes various events such as the Salem Christmas Parade. Twice a year, we recognize the First Responders of our community. At election time, we hold forums for the candidates to speak and for the community to attend and ask questions,” Cross said. “We also assist various organizations financially such as 4-H Summer Camps, Challenger Little League, Salem Food Pantry, Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet and the Salem Museum.”

Iris Park currently serves as a Board Member. When she speaks about the organization, she does so with great reverence. “I help review strategic plans and goals and monitor the organization’s services and programs. My most cherished memories are the fellowship with past and present members, events such as the Christmas Parade and our wonderful guest speakers,” Park said.

Each year, the Club offers two scholarships to seniors at both Glenvar and Salem High School who have achieved academic excellence. If not a four-year university or college, recipients can attend a community college or technical program.

“These scholarships are in memory to honor Kiwanians or members of the community who are no longer with us, but have served our community for many years,” Cross said. “The scholarships are presented at one of our meetings and the students and their families are invited to join us for the presentation.”

As a Club ages, so do its members. In recent years, membership to the Club has declined significantly. “If an individual is interested in joining the Club, they can look up Salem Kiwanis on the internet and visit our site. There, they will see we meet at the Salem Civic Center on each Tuesday of the month,” Cross said. “This site will give times of the meetings and show events and projects the club is doing for the period.”

Park says she is glad she joined the Salem Kiwanis Club and never once regretted her decision. The same thing, she said, goes for my fellow members.