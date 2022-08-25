Today, Mugsy is a favorite at every home Salem Red Sox game. But, do you remember when he was a mascot for the Salem Avalanche? This pennant from 1997 depicts Mugsy in a different uniform than he wears today. You can see it on display this weekend as part of the Salem Museum’s Hands-On History Saturday program. The hometown team was Salem Avalanche from 1995 to 2008. Avalanche was a Colorado Rockies affiliate from 1995 to 2002 with purple and white uniforms. In 2003, affiliation changed to the Houston Astros and purple was changed to red. This pennant is a reminder of how things may change, but traditions can adapt over time.

This weekend is your last chance to interact with items from Salem baseball and football history! Hands-On History this month highlights Salem’s baseball teams, Andrew Lewis High School football, and Salem High School football. On Saturdays, visitors can pull on a glove and touch a piece of history with their own hands. Visitors can also visit the Museum’s sports gallery to learn more about Salem’s sports history. In August, Hands-On History is sponsored by Sherwood Memorial Park. Salem Museum is open 10-4 and located at 801 E. Main St.