Measuring just over a foot long, this miniature Louisville Slugger is made of wood and reads “SALEM REBELS” near the top. You can see this item up close at the Salem Museum through the new Hands on History Saturdays program! This bat reminds us how history is found throughout Salem, even at unexpected places. The Red Sox are not the first team affiliate that the Salem baseball team has had, nor even the second or third. In fact, the Red Sox are the ninth team to manage the hometown team. The first affiliate the team had was the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s when the team was known as the Salem Rebels! The Rebels were also affiliated with the San Francisco Giants in the late 50s to early 60s. This souvenir bat is a reminder of this early history of the team, and how things can change over time.

This month, Hands on History Saturdays are highlighting Salem baseball and football history with items from Salem’s baseball teams, Andrew Lewis High School football, and Salem High School football. On Saturdays, visitors can pull on a glove and touch a piece of history with their own hands! Salem Museum is open 10-4 and located at 801 E. Main St.