By Brian Hoffman

The Salem Red Sox opened a six game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, MD. Four Sox pitchers combined for a two-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles farm team.

Wikelman Gonzalez pitched the first three and a third innings and gave up one hit while striking out five. Osvaldo De La Rosa went the next inning and two thirds and picked up the win. Miguel Suero pitched three scoreless frames, fanning four, and Jacob Webb pitched the ninth to pick up his second save in three days.

The only run in the game came in the top of the third when Eddinson Paulino blasted his second home run of the season. Salem had six hits, including two doubles by Blaze Jordan.

With the win the Sox improved to 13-15 on the season. Last week at home they won the first and last games of a six-game set with Myrtle Beach but lost four in between. Friday’s game was rained out and made up with a doubleheader Sunday as Salem dropped the first game, 8-3, but bounced back to win the nightcap, 5-3.

The Sox will be in Maryland the rest of the week to play Delmarva, who dropped to 9-19 with Monday’s loss. The Red Sox will return home next Tuesday, May 17, to open a six game set with the Lynchburg Hillcats.