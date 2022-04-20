Given each year by the Salem Rotary Club, the Roy W. Henrickson Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award was bestowed to Michael C. Maxey, president of Roanoke College, at the Salem Civic Center during the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022. His wife Terri Maxey and son Michael were present at the joyous occasion.

“The award is given to an individual who has throughout their professional and community life worked voraciously and humbly to make the world a better place,” said Club President Tom Bowers. Rotarians Brad Bankston and Scott Allison introduced the honoree.

President Maxey is a native of Bassett, Virginia. His higher education began at Wake Forest University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and master’s degree in counselor education. He also holds a certificate of advanced graduate study from University of New Hampshire. He attended the Institute of Education Management at Harvard University. A student of history, counseling and conflict resolution, Mike also received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Mike has served Roanoke College as president since 2007, after holding several leadership roles at Roanoke College, beginning in 1985. His nearly four decades of service is the longest of any Roanoke College president,” said Rotarian Scott Allison. During President’s Maxey’s tenure, the College has accomplished many things, including recognition as a top producer of academic scholars including Fulbright, Gilman, Goldwater, and Truman awardees, and the introduction of several new majors (actuarial science, public health, engineering science, data science, education, creative writing and communication). Every year for the past 16 years the college has built a Habitat for Humanity house and President Maxey participated in every build alongside the new students, faculty and staff.

President Maxey is known for his connection with students, and his knack for getting to know each new student by name every year. He sits on the Board of Directors of Roanoke Symphony, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. He is a member of and past church council chair of the College Lutheran Church in Salem. He served as chair and vice chair of United Way of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors.

Rotarian Mark Henrickson and his brother Paul Henrickson presented the award in memory of their father Roy W. Henrickson and his outstanding service to our community and Rotary.