The City of Salem has been monitoring the potential spread of COVID-19, and like you, we have been processing a great deal of information. The safety of citizens, school children and visitors is always the number one priority from the Salem Civic Center to City Hall. Emergency Management team members are in constant contact with the Virginia Department of Health, the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Department and area health professionals at our local hospitals. During this time of uncertainty, people are encouraged to monitor the website (salemva.gov) for official city details on closings or cancellations. This site will be updated daily whenever there is new information.

FIRST AND

THIRD TUESDAYS

Salem Host Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., dinner and a program, Salem Civic Center.

SECOND MONDAY

Paint Bank Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 7:00 p.m. at the Paint Bank Fire Department. Contact 540-897-5346 for more information.

EACH TUESDAY

Salem Chess Players meet at the Salem Senior Center, 110 Union Street in Salem from 7-11 p.m. Open to anyone 16 years or older. Instructions are available.

Salem Kiwanis Club meets 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch, Salem Civic Center.

Knights of Columbus hosts bingo for charity. Proceeds support local charities including RAM House, Madonna House, the Roanoke Rescue Mission, Saint Francis House, food pantries and various youth projects. Games are played from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Gator Hall, at 5301 Williamson Road, near Happy’s Flea Market.

Infinity Acres Ranch Fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church at 321 E. Church Street in Blacksburg. Tickets are $8 while children eight and younger can eat for $4. For more information, contact 276-358-2378.

All ages are welcome to TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) at 5:15 p.m. at the Salem Senior Center. For more information, contact Linda at 540-389-4207.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Contact 540-293-4065 for more information.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a chair caning and basket weaving class will occur at the Salem Senior Center. While free, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch. For more information, contact 540-375-3054.

FIRST AND THIRD TUESDAY

Glenvar Rotary Club meets 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. for lunch in Richfield Living’s Town Center Anser Dining Room. Guests welcome.

THIRD TUESDAY

The monthly meeting for National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Roanoke Valley Chapter #226 locations and times will now vary. Learn more details by emailing us at nawicroa226@gmail.com.

THIRD WEDNESDAY

Alzheimer’s /Dementia Caregiver Support Group at 2 p.m. at Salem Terrace at Harrogate.

FIRST THURSDAY

Roanoke County Woman’s Club meets at 10:30 a.m. in the conference room at College Lutheran Church in Salem. New members are welcome.

EACH THURSDAY

The Salem Senior Center’s Social Club, known as the 49ers Plus Club, originally started the senior program in Salem over 40 years ago. They have different speakers and/or activities practically every week. New members are always welcome to show up at the Salem Senior Center at 11 a.m. Contact 540-375-3054 for more information.

The Salem Rotary Club meets from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch in Salem Civic Center. Guests welcome.

EACH SATURDAY

Salem Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Select vendors will have country sausage, cage-free eggs, grass-fed beef, cage-pasture-raised chicken, homemade rolls, pieces of artisan bread, muffins, seasonal greens and more.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 – THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

The Shiloh Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Salem will be celebrating their 75th Annual Union Revival. Shiloh Baptist Church will be the host church and due to the pandemic, services Tuesday and Wednesday will be virtual and streamed live on Shiloh’s Facebook page and will be available on their conference call line (434) 300-4249. Thursday evening will be an in-person worship service and services will begin each evening at 7:00 p.m. The guest evangelist will be the Reverend Dr. Lee Pusha’, pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va. Pastor Adrian E. Dowell and Pastor Melton W. Johnson invites the community to worship in this historic revival.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

A blood drive at the Salem Moose Family Center will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to register online with Red Cross beforehand.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Parsons’ Music Promotions will be presenting a gospel music celebration at Living Well Church of the Nazarene, 4335 W Main Street, at 7 pm. The event, sponsored by John M Oakey & Son Funeral Home, is in loving memory of Marvin Parsons. No admission charge for the outdoor event.