MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

The Craig County Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 303 Main St. in New Castle. For more information, call (540) 864-8978 or visit www.craiglibrary.org.

EVERY TUESDAY

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Contact 540-293-4065 for more information.

New Castle Church of Christ will hold its Bible Study from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at 118 Main Street in New Castle.

EVERY FRIDAY

Craig County Genealogy Library open every Friday 1 to 4 p.m. 152 Main Street. 540-864-7023

EVERY SATURDAY

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Contact 540-293-4065 for more information.

EVERY SUNDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. 8 p.m. at New Castle Fire Hall.

The New Castle Christian Church, located at 282 Salem Ave, is pastored by Sheldon Cosma is having services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with communion at each, and is on Facebook Live at 9 a.m.

St. John’s Catholic Church, on Route 615, is having virtual masses at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. by Father Steve McNalley. They are also live on Facebook. For more information, contact (540) 864-8686 or send an email to stjohnnewcastle@tds.net .

SECOND MONDAY

Paint Bank Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m. at the Paint Bank Fire Department. Call 897-5346 for more information.

Craig County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m. at the library.

THIRD MONDAY

Town of New Castle Council Meeting at 7 p.m. inside the New Castle Town Hall, located at 339 Market Street.

SECOND TUESDAY

Craig County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.

Mountain Lodge 140 AF&AM, 7:30 p.m. at Lodge Hall, 255 Main St.

THIRD WEDNESDAY

The Botetourt/Craig/Roanoke Farm Service Agency County Committee meets each month at 10 a.m. at the Bonsack USDA Service Center. Please call one day before the meeting date regarding possible cancellation information 540-977-2698, Ext. 2. The Bonsack USDA Service Center is located at 36 Executive Circle, Suite 1, Roanoke, VA 24012. All County Committee meetings are open to the public.

FIRST THURSDAY

Craig County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. at the Craig County Courthouse.

EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Everyone six months and up should receive a flu shot each year. A parent or guardian must accompany those under the age 18. Insurances will be billed. People are encouraged to bring their insurance card and not attend if they have COVID-19 like symptoms. The curbside clinic schedule is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, contact 540-864-5136.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

The Sons of Norway are inviting all persons of Scandinavian heritage (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland) or those who have an interest in Scandinavian countries to attend our monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. at College Lutheran Church, 210 South College Avenue. For information, call Joann Barfield, 540-380-2926.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Local Office on Aging Presentation at Salem Library – Medicare Open Enrollment at 11 a.m. The presentation will offer: Medicare information, Part D (Drug) Prescription Plan Comparison, Assistance in applying for Extra Help, Need a NEW Part D plan or switch from a Medicare Advantage plan back to Original Medicare, and information on Supplemental Plans (Medigap). After the presentation, individuals needing further help can make an appointment to return and meet one-on-one with a VICAP representative at the Salem Library. Medicare Open Enrollment deadline is December 7. For any questions, call the Salem Library at (540) 375-3089 or LOA at (540) 345-0451.