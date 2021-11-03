Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, recently announced the selection of Sarah Chocklett as Administrator of The Joseph C. Thomas Center.

Chocklett, came arrived at the company with four years of healthcare leadership experience. Chocklett is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Management from Jefferson College of Health Sciences (now Radford University Carilion). She joined the team in May 2021.

“We are honored and excited to have Sarah join the Richfield family as the administrator of Joseph C. Thomas. She is a smart, energetic and dedicated leader with a true passion for senior living and memory care,” said Esteban Duran-Ballen, Chief Operating Officer. “Her diverse experience in long term care make her a great addition to the growing Richfield team and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

“I am thrilled and blessed to lead the Joseph C. Thomas Center. Being a part of the Richfield Living community is a privilege and caring for this demographic of people is my true calling” said Chocklett. “I am up to the challenge of learning and further implementing the household model while continuing excellence at the Joseph C. Thomas Center. This team is full of hard working, caring, and compassionate people that I look forward to learning from as we grow together.”