Submitted by Roanoke County Public Schools

The Roanoke County School Board has formally announced several administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year.

Todd Kageals, current principal at William Byrd Middle School, has been named as the new director of facilities and operations. Kagels has 16 years of administrative experience and 28 total years of experience in K-12 education.

Dana Stevens, current principal at Mt. Pleasant Elem., will serve as the new principal at William Byrd Middle School. Stevens has been with Roanoke County Public Schools for 33 years with nine years of administrative experience.

Jill Lane, current principal at Garden City Elem. in Roanoke City, has been named the new principal at Mt. Pleasant Elem. Lane joins RCPS with 17 years of administrative experience and 27 years of experience in education. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Virginia.

Valerie Close, current asst. principal at Green Valley Elem., will serve as the new principal at Mountain View Elem. Close has four years of administrative experience and 16 years of experience in education. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration also from Radford University.

Laura Zebosky, current teacher at Green Valley Elementary, has been named the assistant principal at Glenvar Elementary. Zebosky has been with Roanoke County Public Schools (RCPS) for 17 years and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s Degree in Education from James Madison University.

Heather Riganti, current teacher in Montgomery County, will serve as a new assistant principal at Hidden Valley Middle School. Riganti comes to RCPS with five years of teaching experience. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Colorado State University, a Master’s Degree in Education from Ashland University and an Educational Specialist Certification from Virginia Tech.

Crystal Waggoner, current dean of students at Hidden Valley High School, has been selected as an assistant principal at HVHS. Waggoner holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Virginia and a Master’s degree from Liberty University.

Leanna Rippey, current teacher in Botetourt County, will serve as a new assistant principal at Northside High School. Rippey joins RCPS with nine years teaching experience. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Virginia and a Master’s Degree in English Literature from Radford University.

Kevin Richardson, current history teacher at Hidden Valley High School, has been selected as the new dean of students. Richardson has been with RCPS for 19 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Appalachian State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from James Madison University.

Sarah Bayer, current math teacher at Hidden Valley Middle School, will serve as the supervisor of math for the school district. Bayer has been with Roanoke County Public Schools for eleven years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Roanoke College and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Virginia.

Tammy Sauls, current principal in Roanoke City, joins RCPS as the new supervisor of science. Sauls brings 13 years of administrative experience and 19 total years of experience in education. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Roanoke College and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Virginia.

Dr. Paula Newbill, current teacher at Green Valley Elementary, has been selected as the new supervisor of world languages and ELL. Dr. Newbill has been with RCPS for nine years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech, a Master’s Degree from Middlebury College and a Doctorate in Education from Virginia Tech.

Alexandria Michaluk, current teacher at Glen Cove, will become a new supervisor of special education. Michaluk has been with RCPS for five years. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech and a Master’s Degree in Teaching from Liberty University.

“I am excited that these new administrators are serving in leadership positions here at Roanoke County Public Schools,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a wealth of talent, both from inside and outside our district, and I’m confident each of these administrators will serve as excellent leaders in their areas,” Dr. Nicely said.