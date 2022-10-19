By Meg Hibbert

Contributing writer

Improved student flow in hallways and stairways, a college-atmosphere library and a myriad of other renovations and additions at Salem High School impressed members of Salem City Council and Salem School Board.

The two bodies plus school staff held a joint work session and toured the school on Oct. 11, marveling at the $35-million, three-year project due to be completed in mid-November by G&H Contracting.

A majority of improvements were finished in time for the opening of school in August.

One of the final pieces of the project is completion of a brand-new staircase in the middle of the school where the library was before. That is scheduled to open soon, Habeeb said.

“The stairs used to be such a bottleneck,” said School Board Chairman David Preston. “Changes are really going to make better spaces for students.” He added the renovated high school “will match the quality of education.”

Salem High School Principal Scott Habeeb led the tour, pointing out some of his favorite spaces. “The library is more like a college library feel,” Habeeb said, “with comfortable seating, natural lighting and LED lights.”

“Kids love it,” he added, “and it takes a lot to impress high school kids.”

Waist-high shelving provides ample places to display books and other media center materials.

The new library has comfortable group sofas, with individual reading study areas, complete with footstools, that retiring School Board Member Article Ledbetter tried out.

“The new ‘black box’ theater, a bid alternate, gives our performing arts students a place to meet and perform,” Habeeb said. “They have already performed one play here.”

He added lighting and sound are top notch.

A well-lit stairwell leads upstairs to the language wing. Classrooms were decorated with lots of spirit for the previous Friday night’s game against the Cougars.

“You’ll notice there are windows and lots of natural light,” Habeeb said, “with access to break-out spaces that teachers can use to work with small groups, and share.

Desks can be configured in multiple ways, Habeeb pointed out.

Even the locker areas are different. Lower lockers instead of tall banks of them provide better visibility and “are better for supervision,” Habeeb said.

Overhead, dropped ceiling panels help muffle sound.

Mayor Renee Turk couldn’t come up with enough adjectives to describe the changes. “It’s exciting, refreshing, and stimulating,” she said. “These are grand differences, and makes the building one our students definitely deserve.”

Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro noted “the transformation of the cafeteria is amazing.” There is also a state-of-the-art Culinary Kitchen for culinary classes.

Outside the cafeteria is an open plaza where students can eat, gather and talk. New tables and seating have been ordered, Habeeb said.

The school has a central entrance now, with a separate one for the Early Learning Centers preschool area.

The school’s Athletic Field House renovation is under roof now and scheduled to be finished in early to mid-winter, and ready for the spring sports season.