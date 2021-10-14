By Shawn Nowlin, shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

This weekend at the Salem Civic Center, athletes from all over the country will etch their names in the history books.

The purpose of the Strongman Corporation National Championship is to determine the strongest amateur in select weight classes in America. The athletes are judged strictly on strength performance. Competitors that lift the most or in the fastest time are the ones that win. Both Friday and Saturday’s events will start at 8:30 a.m. and last approximately nine hours. Interested individuals can purchase a single day or two-day ticket.

Multiple weight classes will be contested for both men and women, with competitors vying for their professional status, invitations to the Arnold Strongman Amateur World Championships in March, and of course, the national championship.

The athletes will face a total of six challenges, three on each day. Day one will consist of the Rogue Log Lift, where they will be tasked with lifting a giant metal “log” overhead for maximum weight.

The second event on day one will be the Gorilla Strength Wheelbarrow Deadlift, which involves the contestants upending an enormous wheelbarrow apparatus to see just how many times they can do so in 60 seconds. The final challenge is the Rogue Sandbag Toss which involves hurling heavy bags high into the sky and over out-stretched rope between 12 and 17 feet.

On day two, the competitors that wish to push forward will see three more obstacles: the Gorilla Strength Wheelbarrow Race, the Rogue Axle Clean and Press for Reps and the Rogue Yoke Race.

As CEO of Strongman Corporation, Dione Masters is responsible for athlete recruitment, securing venues and much more. “Salem is a great area and the people there have really welcomed us with open arms. We are so excited to feature our athletes. What a great opportunity this is for everyone involved,” she said.

Chad Clark’s role with the corporation is state chair. As a Virginia representative of the company, he is at every event checking membership and making sure that things run smoothly. “Salem made perfect sense because it’s known as a championship city. The civic center staff welcomed us with open arms and have been absolutely amazing to work with from day one,” Clark said.

He added, “These men and women have worked so hard to get here by winning or placing top two at local contests around the country. It’s my hope that the local community comes out to support them and cheer them on and hopefully become inspired because that’s just what watching them can be, inspirational.”

Additional information is available at www.strongmancorporation.com.