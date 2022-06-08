Submitted by Total Action for Progress

Total Action for Progress (TAP) is now accepting nominations for this year’s recipient of the Cabell Brand Hope Award. Nominees must:

Have an extended interest in anti-poverty efforts, literacy (education), or the

environment;

Volunteer in their community and show a long-term dedication over time;

Exemplify one or more of the following characteristics: grassroots community changer, risk taker, champion for the cause, persistent, relentless, challenger of the status quo, change leader;

Reside in: Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County, Buena Vista, Covington, Lexington, Vinton, Salem, or another southwest Virginia community.

This award is presented in honor of TAP’s founder, who was a tireless advocate for a

wide spectrum of issues. Mr. Brand generously gave his time and efforts to enhance the

quality of life for individuals, families, and communities. We are proud to honor his

legacy by giving the Cabell Brand Hope Award to a community member who embodies

the spirit of its namesake.

To submit a nomination, visit https://tapintohope.org/hopeaward/ and fill out the form by

August 5, 2022.