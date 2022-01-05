Timothy Wayne Sutphin, 56, of Salem, took residence in his new heavenly home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born on December 3, 1965, in Roanoke to Mary Brumfield Sutphin and the late Kenneth Wayne Sutphin.

As a graduate of Salem High School, Tim’s love of Spartan football came from playing during his high school days. In 1983, he was the recipient of the Spartan Bell Award. For numerous years, he honored his beloved Spartans by broadcasting every football game via WSUT, so those unable to attend physically would at least be there virtually.

Tim worked for G.E. for 12 years while attending college and eventually earned

his bachelor’s degree in business from Averett University. Following college, he transitioned from G.E. to serve the community he sincerely loved and began his career in law enforcement, serving 4 years with the Roanoke County Police Department and another 6 1/2 years with the Salem Police Department. There he earned the rank of Senior Officer (SPO) before leaving for a new adventure. While employed with Salem, Tim held numerous roles, including firearms instructor, field training officer, RADAR instructor and was also a member of the Crash Investigation Team.

Tim was currently employed by RADAR, a paratransit and senior transport company, where he enjoyed his duties as director of safety and maintenance. He was also employed part-time for Tractor Supply Company, earning a paycheck to pay for his tractor he enjoyed using on the family property in Buchanan.

Tim’s love for the Salem community and surrounding area was evident in almost every aspect of his life. His love and support of local businesses will be remembered and treasured by the numerous small business owners in the Valley. In honor to his Lord and maintaining his service to the community, Tim served as a deacon, was a member of the security team, and held other positions as needed for his beloved church family at Bethel Baptist Church. He was a very selfless person who always had a willingness to serve others as Christ taught.

Tim simply loved people and life in general! He was known as one that truly never met a stranger.

When not at work or serving in some capacity, you may have found him tinkering with one of his vehicles, as he was a jack of all trades, or possibly away on a boys’ weekend getaway with family enjoying camping, fishing and fellowship.

Above it all, Tim will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to all that knew him!

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walker and Louise Sutphin and Tom and Helen Brumfield; his in-laws, Bud and Joyce Crouch; and several aunts and uncles.

Family remaining to cherish Tim’s memory includes his loving wife and best friend of 28 wonderful years, Kelly Crouch Sutphin; sons, Carson Wayne Sutphin, and fiancée, Emma Stremmel, and Chandler Thomas Sutphin and special girlfriend, Abigail Bryant; mother, Mary Sutphin; brother, Todd Sutphin, and wife, Angela; sister-in-law, Sandra Newman, and husband, Jerry; brothers-in-law, Bobby Crouch and wife, Margaret, and Ronnie Crouch and wife, Jennifer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to thank the Salem community for their love and support to not only Tim over the years, but also to his family during this most difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Salem.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 11, at 2 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center Community Room. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tim’s memory to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1601 S. Colorado Street, Salem, VA 24153.

