By Shawn Nowlin

shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Anyone who passes RM & Johnson Jewelers in downtown Salem may notice something slightly different about the building. Thanks to the artistic talents of Zephren and Page Turner, three unique public art pieces have been installed on the upper north side of the building facing North College Avenue and Main Street.

The idea for the public art came about several years ago when storeowner Jane Johnson was part of the council’s committee tasked with developing the downtown beautification project. As President of the company, Johnson is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business.

“I knew the north-facing side of my building provided a great, visible ‘canvas’ able to be viewed from the intersection. It just took me a while to decide on what to place there,” Johnson said.

She added, “That came together after I hired Page and Zephren to create the signage in my parking lot. To put it mildly, the old sign had certainly seen better days, and when I saw how they were going to design it and the materials they were using, one project led to another. I had ruled out vinyl, paint on brick, aluminum and neon as potential applications. I mentioned the idea of gemstones cascading down rather than a piece of jewelry.”

Next April, RM Johnson & Sons Jewelers will celebrate three decades of business on South College Avenue. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation as a destination where people can work with store jewelers to create something unique and beautiful.

Tina Light, Johnson’s long-time right hand, is the company’s American Gem Society (AGS) Registered Jeweler. While one son, Mack, serves as a custom engraving specialist, Johnson’s other son, Zach, has been hand-crafting unique jewelry for customers for over a decade.

“We carry beautiful engagement rings and wedding jewelry, the area’s largest collection of Australian black opals and an award-winning collection of 22 and 24K gold-accented jewelry by Lika Behar,” Johnson said. “We have things you may not expect to find in Salem, as well as many gift items starting at under $20.”

Authenticity, truthfulness and accountability are all keys Johnson says are vital to being a successful business owner. With no signs of slowing down, the employees of RM Johnson & Sons Jewelers are looking forward to serving the Salem community for many years to come.

“We would love for the community to consider checking with us first when they are shopping for an engagement ring or looking for a special anniversary, birthday, graduation, new baby or retirement gift for someone,” Johnson said. “And if they think our new artwork is a nice addition to our downtown, we would like to encourage them to take a selfie or a photo and share it.”

More information about the company can be found at www.rmjohnson.com.