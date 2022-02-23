By Brian Blevins

Brian Blevins, P.E, has accepted the position of resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Salem Residency office.

Blevins will serve as VDOT’s top transportation official for Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig counties by overseeing road maintenance and operations, land development programs, budgets and business operations. He also will be the primary human resources manager for approximately 130 VDOT employees.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our citizens in my new role to address their transportation needs in their communities,” said Brian.

Blevins began his career with VDOT in 2005 and has held several positions, including transportation engineer in the Location and Design Division and land development engineer and area land use engineer in the Salem Residency office. Since 2016, Blevins has served as an assistant resident engineer in the Salem Residency office.

Before working at VDOT, Blevins was a consulting engineer for six years and served as a lead designer and project manager for Pentree Inc. in Princeton, West Virginia. Blevins worked on several sections of the Coalfields Expressway and one section of the King Coal Highway in West Virginia.

Blevins received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Bluefield State College. He is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia and West Virginia.

“Brian is an accomplished engineer and thoughtful leader, and his previous experience in working with local governments and in different roles at VDOT have positioned him well to take on this new role,” said Salem District Engineer Ken King.