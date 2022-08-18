INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATED 8-12-22) * INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO EXIT 141 – A $179 million design-build project to widen both directions of I-81 between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8 from two to three lanes is set to begin. Starting in February and continuing into the early summer, work will be performed on the inside and outside shoulders along a five mile section of both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and the city of Salem. The shoulders will be built up before barrier wall can be installed for road crews to work behind. Barrier wall will be installed along the shoulders in the spring and summer. Two lanes of I-81 traffic in each direction will remain open during the project with periodic lane closures scheduled during nighttime hours or outside of peak travel times as needed. Drivers can expect the following lane closures and upcoming impacts on northbound and southbound I-81:

BARRIER WALLS: Barrier wall installation is in process. Nighttime lane closures will be in place and lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.

From mid-March until mid-June, nighttime right lane and shoulder closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday

From mid-May to mid-June, alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday

Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening.

Northbound I-81 lane closures from mile marker 138 to 142

Northbound I-81 exit and entrance ramp narrows possible at Route 311.

The project also includes replacing six bridges, widening two bridges, installing approximately 2.6 miles of sound barrier walls along northbound I-81, improving the southbound exit 137 off-ramp intersection at Wildwood Road and adding interchange lighting at exits 137, 140 and 141 are also included in the project. Expected completion in early 2026.

(UPDATED 8-12-22) * I-81 TROUTVILLE REST AREA CLOSURE – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is currently closed from late May 31, 2022 until September 2, 2022. Signage indicating the closure has been posted in the rest area. During the closure, a temporary concrete barrier wall will be installed in front of the facility. The rest area facility, ramps and parking lot will be closed to the public. This project will extend the ramp into the rest area by 500 feet and the ramp out of the rest area by 2,100 feet. It will also include expanding the truck parking area at the facility by about 10-13 spaces. Work is expected to be completed in early fall 2022.

REST AREA OPTIONS: While the Troutville Rest Area is closed, southbound I-81 drivers can use the Fairfield Rest Area at mile marker 195 in Rockbridge County or the Radford Rest Area at mile marker 108 in Montgomery County. In addition, the Troutville Weigh Station, located on southbound I-81 at mile marker 149, will have portable toilets and parking will be temporarily available for commercial vehicles.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION EXIT 141 TO EXIT 143 – A project to widen the lanes on I-81 in Roanoke in both northbound and southbound directions between Exit 141 to Exit 143 has been underway. All lanes now open and will remain open through winter with periodic lane closures at night as needed. The final surface paving and markings for northbound is underway this summer during nighttime hours, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers can expect rough pavement. Estimated completion date of the project is summer 2022.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Traffic on northbound I-81 has been switched onto the newly constructed bridge over the New River at the Montgomery/Pulaski County line. The old bridge is being demolished. Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project. Project completion is estimated by summer 2023.

LANE CLOSURES: Nighttime alternating lane closures will be in place on I-81 northbound between mile markers 104-106 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

SLOW ROLLS: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

(UPDATED 7-29-22) * I-81 PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81. Between mile markers 138 to 152, right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * I-81 POTHOLE PATCHING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will patch potholes along southbound and northbound Interstate 81. Mobile right and left lane closures will be in place and moving along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for moving vehicles and equipment. Expect possible delays.

ROANOKE COUNTY

(UPDATED 8-12-22) * ROUTE 311 AND ROUTE 419 ROUNDABOUT AT HANGING ROCK – A road project to replace the signalized intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock with a roundabout is set to begin. The new roundabout opened to traffic on July 15. During the remaining construction, lane closures may be in place. Drivers should expect the following:

July through November: The new roundabout is now open to traffic. Drivers should still expect nighttime lane closures with flaggers between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday around the roundabout for final paving, pavement marking and sign installation.

(NEW 8-5-22) * ROUTE 419 TURN LANE EXTENSION AT COLONIAL AVENUE – Starting Sunday, July 24, nighttime road work to lengthen the left turn lane from Route 419 onto Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County will begin. Drivers should expect nighttime lane closures, Sunday night through Friday morning between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., in both directions of Route 419 at Colonial Avenue. In addition, there may be daytime lane closures on Route 419 for paving outside of peak travel times. Work is expected to be completed in mid- or late August.

(UPDATED 8-12-22) * ROUTE 628 CULVERT REPLACEMENT – Beginning April 11, 2022, Route 628 (Greenridge Road) will undergo a culvert replacement located .25 miles east of the road’s entrance from Route 780 (Cove Road). Lane closures on Route 628 maintained by utilizing temporary traffic signals will be in place through August 2022. Expected completion is October 2022.

(UPDATED 8-12-22) * ROUTE 760 (DIUGUIDS LANE) BRIDGE REPLACEMENT & DETOUR – A project to replace the Route 760 (Diuguids Lane) bridge over the Roanoke River is underway with preliminary work. The bridge is located at the Salem city limits near Route 760’s intersection with Route 639 (West Riverside Drive). Typical work hours are expected to be Monday through Saturday during daytime hours with occasional work on Sunday. Flagging operations may be in place periodically and occasional night work is possible. Drivers can expect short-term lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on West Riverside Drive periodically. Access to Green Hill Park, private entrances and businesses will be maintained at all times. Completion is expected winter 2022.

DETOUR: The 45-day detour will be in place July 5. For the majority of the 45-day closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be two, three-day periods when a large crane will be in use at Diuguids Lane and West Riverside Drive, so this intersection will need to be closed temporarily. The bridge is expected to reopen on August 18, weather permitting.

On those days when the large crane is in use, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The crane is expected to be at the intersection on July 6, 7 and 8 and require that traffic use the alternate detour route between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day. During these hours, flaggers will control traffic on Lilly Drive to allow drivers to alternate using one open lane. Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., flaggers will control traffic at the West Riverside Drive intersection while the crane is present.

Flagging operations in place through the end of September, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on southbound Diuguids lane as well as the intersection of Harborwood Road/W Riverside Drive. A right lane closure northbound may also be in place, Monday through Friday.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

(UPDATED 8-5-22) * SURFACE TREATMENT OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface.

CRAIG COUNTY

(UPDATED 6-24-22) * ROUTE 311 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER MEADOW CREEK – On March 17, temporary signals began to control traffic across the bridge and will be in place throughout the project. Construction will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and once completed, work will switch to the southbound side. In addition, a section of Route 646 (Allen Street) between Route 650 and Route 311 will be closed during construction and a signed detour will be in place. All traffic will be detoured to Marshall Street and Kanawha Street to access either 311 or the homes located off Allen Street. Speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the work zone with a width restriction of 9 feet. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time through the work zone. Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2022.