Walter “Pete” Robinson of Salem, formerly of Marion, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 12, at his home.

Walter’s parents were Conley T. and Emma Pearl Robinson. Early in his life, Walter knew he wanted to be an educator. He received his BA degree in English from Emory and his Masters in English from Virginia Tech, graduating cum laude. One of the happiest moments of Walter’s life was being accepted by Notre Dame for post-graduate work. Walter loved everything associated with ND, especially Irish football.

Walter began his teaching career at Andrew Lewis High School before moving on to Salem High. Walter also taught at Virginia Tech and Virginia Western Community College. Walter loved teaching and completed 37 years in the profession.

Walter was preceded in death by his precious sisters, Eleanor R. Martin, Betty Ann R. Slemp, and Clara Jean R. Hastings; brothers, Richard C., Johnny, and Dimpy Robinson; niece, Linda Hastings of Nashville, Tenn.; nephew, Charlie Robinson of Gastonia, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Margaret Robinson of Harriman, Tenn., Lois S. Robinson of Marion; and brother-in-law Don Martin or Marion.

Survivors include his sister, Thelma Kate Mathena and husband, Don of Marion; brother-in-law, Harold Slemp of Marion; sister-in-law, Nancy L. Robinson of Roanoke; nephews, Chris Slemp of Chatham, David Slemp of Washington, D.C., Steve Hastings and wife, Pam of Marion, Va. and Bobby Hastings of Knoxville; nieces, Susan R. O’Hare and husband Pete of Hixson, Tenn., Janet M. Holcomb and her son, Mark of Rogersville, Tenn., Amy Slemp-Walker and husband, Toby and children, Thomas, Noah, Jacob and Emma of Lindome, Sweden; special nieces, Robin M. Zombro and husband, Tim, of Staunton, Elaine M. Tucker and husband, Joe of Marion and Janie R. Meggers, of Roanoke; grandniece, Emilee J. Priestley and husband, Alex of Wilmington, N.C.; grandnephew, Tyler J. Zombro and wife, Moriah of Charlotte, N.C.; and very loving grandnieces, Addison and Hannah Tucker of Marion; his “second” family…Godson Jamie Garst and wife Sarah and their precious sons Jackson, Parker, and Finn all of Salem.

Walter loved to tease and laugh and have fun. Laughing with folks made his day. In honor of Walter, have a good laugh and some fun with someone today!

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday on March 16 at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 409 West Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354 with the Reverend Emily Edmonson officiating. Visitation took place from 2 until 3 p.m. Burial in Rose Lawn Cemetery followed the Celebration of Pete’s Life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to the Walter R. Robinson Memorial Endowment, c/o Salem Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1461, Salem, Va. 24153.

To share memories of Walter R. “Pete” Robinson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Pete’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.