Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the book got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Where the Crawdads Sing has been playing at local theaters and fans of the book are flocking to the movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kya Clark, a girl who is forced to grow up early and learn to survive on her own in the North Carolina marsh after being abandoned by her parents and siblings. Kya finds herself a suspect in a murder in a strange twist of events.

It is a captivating story of human strength and human nature set on the rural coastal South.

If you have not read Where the Crawdads Sing, you can check it out at the Craig County Public Library. It makes a great summer read. Then go see the movie. You will know so much more about the characters after having read the book.

Most people like a book better than its movie counterpart because the movie is never portrayed just as we imagined the book. Sometimes the story changes a little too. But yes, always do go and see the movie anyway, for sometimes it deepens the story and sets it into a different part of our brain with the images we see on the big screen.

Enjoy a summer read by stopping by and getting a book from our collection of thousands. Be sure to ask for the key to the book barn to check out the donated titles reaching from floor to ceiling. The price is right and the reads are priceless.