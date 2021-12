Bayes Wilson, who was the first principal at Salem High School when it opened in 1977, celebrated his 90th birthday with a reception at the Salem Civic Center last Saturday afternoon. Friends of all ages congratulated Bayes and enjoyed an afternoon of memories and fellowship. Left to right are Brian Hoffman of the Salem Times-Register, who Bayes selected to be on the committee to choose the school nickname and colors in 1976, son David Wilson, Bayes and son John Wilson.